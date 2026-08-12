East Bengal vs Al-Arabi AFC Champions League 2 qualifier Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch ACL 2 Qualifier

East Bengal have qualified for the AFC Champions League 2 preliminary stage after having won the ISL last season. (Durand Cup Photo)

Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions East Bengal face Kuwait’s league runners-up Al Arabi SC in a one-off preliminary stage playoff to decide whether they play in the AFC Champions League 2 this season or in the AFC Challenge League. The winner of the match will play in the Champions League 2 while the losers enter the group-stage of the 2026/27 AFC Challenge League.

East Bengal are one of two ISL teams in the fray in the preliminary stage, with the other being FC Goa who are up against Turkmenistan’s Arkadag away from home. While East Bengal have qualified due to winning the 2025/26 ISL, FC Goa have qualifief after winning the 2025/26 Super Cup. The Red-and-Gold Brigade ended a 22-year wait for a National top-flight title when they beat Inter Kashi 2-1 in the ISL 2025-26 final round game at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on May 21. It was their first ISL title since making their debut in the competition in 2020-21 and their first National League crown since the 2003-04 season, when the top tier was known as the National Football League.