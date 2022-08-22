Durand Cup: East Bengal start with goalless draw against Indian Navy Kolkata

A new-look but profligate East Bengal played out a goalless draw against Indian Navy in a Group B Durand Cup clash at the Saltlake Stadium here on Monday.
Playing its first match after Emami acquired the team, the red-and-gold brigade was dominating in the second-half but could not find the goal to break the stalemate. Their best chance came in the 54th minute when captain Sumit Passi’s brilliant strike from 30 yards beat Navy keeper Vishnu but the ball ricochetted off after hitting the right bar.
Stephen Constantine, who was roped in as the head coach of the side, opted for a four-man midfield and an all Indian XI.
𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞!
The game ends in a stalemate as Emami East Bengal share points with Indian Navy FT. Thanks for joining us…#EEB 0-0 #IN#EEBIN ⚔️#DurandCup 🏆#IndianOilDurandCup 🏆#DurandCup2022 🏆#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/x8v9yMnSEu
— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 22, 2022
The former India coach’s plans went haywire right at the start when Naorem Mahesh Singh picked up an injury in the eighth minute following a collision with the rival defender and had to be replaced by Tuhin Das. But still, EB looked a better side even as the Navy men held on in the first 45 minutes. VP Suhair looked impressive and had a role in most of their attacks.
In the 17th minute, Suhair broke through inside the box and played it out wide off Tuhin, whose cross back, found Amarjit Kiyam in space, but the midfielder could not get the direction right.
Constantine brought in midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti and forward Mahitosh Roy in place of Angousana and Kiyam to introduce fresh legs in attack. Just before the drinks break, Suhair, who had a brilliant second half from the right, found Sumit Passi’s run in the box with a wonderful defence splitting cross, but the striker hit straight at the keeper.
Subscriber Only Stories
In the 82nd minute Tuhin set up an onrushing Suhair but his slide missed the ball.With three minutes of regulation time remaining, Tuhin delivered another great cross but the header from Passi was saved by Vishnu.
Top News
Latest News
East Bengal start with goalless draw against Indian Navy Kolkata
Army to hold recruitment rally for Agniveers in Ahmedabad
BCCI asks state associations to postpone elections
Congress demand for Prez Rule part of conspiracy to bring back communists to power, malign Tripura: BJP
Maharashtra passes Bills for direct election of local body heads
Team India’s ‘Kaala Chashma’ dressing room celebrations after series win against Zimbabwe
Azan on loudspeakers does not violate fundamental rights of people belonging to other religions: K’taka HC
CBI ‘edited’ my statement, Jiah Khan’s mother tells court
Mumbai: Court rejects plea by Elgaar accused Ferreira seeking order to NIA on interception of mails
Don’t cry vendetta, if innocent, face probe like Sisodia: AAP to Congress
If not for Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza would have pulled off a heist
Cong reaches out to Anand Sharma day after he quit steering panel for Himachal Pradesh
The queen of slow fashion on the art of a slow exit