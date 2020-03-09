East Bengal scrape past Real Kashmir in ill-tempered clash

Victor Perez celebrating his penalty. (Source: I-League) Victor Perez celebrating his penalty. (Source: I-League)

East Bengal scraped past Real Kashmir 1-0 in an ill-tempered I-League clash in which two home team players and one from the visiting side were sent off here on Monday.

The lone goal was scored by Spaniard Victor Perez from a penalty in the fifth minute of added time, which secured vital three points for the Kolkata giants.

Unhappy with the overall refereeing during the match, the RKFC team management later lodged a complaint with the All India Football Federation.

The match played at the TRC ground in front of 10,000 spectators saw three red and several yellow cards.

RKFC’s Danish Farooq, the local hero, and Kallum Higginbotham were sent off while Edmund Lalrindika was given the marching orders from the East Bengal team.

Expressing his disappointment, Real Kashmir FC co-owner Sandeep Chattoo said, “It is one of most unfortunate losses for RKFC, where umpires failed us. The bias of the referee was clearly visible.”

“We will be appealing against decisions of the referee to the AIFF. Match video is there for anyone to see how partial the referee was,” he said in a release issued by the club.

With the win, East Bengal rose to the second spot in the standings with 23 points from 16 matches, while fourth-placed Kashmir have 22 points from 15 games.

The win for the Red and Gold brigade means Mohun Bagan now only need two points to seal the league title, a feat that they can achieve on Tuesday with a victory against Aizawl FC.

