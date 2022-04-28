scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
East Bengal rope in Spanish defender Gonzalez

Gonzalez, who played 36 out of FC Goa's 42 ISL games in the last two seasons with three goals and two assists, became the first overseas recruit for EB ahead of the season.

April 28, 2022 10:30:02 pm
"32-year-old Gonzalez has signed a pre-contract with East Bengal on a two-year deal," the club stated. (Twitter)

In a rebuilding mode after their investors’ pullout, East Bengal on Thursday announced the signing of Spanish centre-back Ivan Gonzalez on a two-year deal.

“32-year-old Gonzalez has signed a pre-contract with East Bengal on a two-year deal,” the club stated.

Shree Cement Ltd pulled out as the principal investors of East Bengal after two disastrous Indian Super League seasons where they finished ninth and reached rock-bottom in the last edition.

The club is currently in talks with Bangladeshi conglomerate Bashundhara Group to make a fresh foray into the ISL.

