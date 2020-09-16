East Bengal place bid to take part in ISL 2020-21

East Bengal submitted the Invitation to Bid (ITD) documents to Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to participate in the upcoming season of Indian Super League. (Express Archive)

Historic football club East Bengal on Tuesday submitted the Invitation to Bid (ITD) documents to Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to participate in the upcoming season of Indian Super League (ISL). The club confirmed the development on their Twitter handle.

FSDL, which is the organiser of the league, had invited clubs from six cities – – Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Ludhiana, Siliguri and Bhopal – to participate in the the league.

Happy to announce pic.twitter.com/USPo3ahKZJ — East Bengal FC (@eastbengalfc) September 15, 2020

The ISL, which is now recognised as country’s top-most footballing league, currently has ten franchise and is all set to begin from November 21 behind closed doors in Goa.

Earlier this month, the club also found an investor in Kolkata-based Shree Cement company with state CM Mamata Banerjee rooting for the century-old football club to be included in the ISL this season.

It is also being said that the CM was instrumental in finalising the joint venture.

The club’s arch rivals Mohun Bagan, after its merger with ATK, will debut in this ISL season.

East Bengal’s turbulent ride for a new investor began after former investor Quess parted ways with the club at the end of last season’s I-League.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd