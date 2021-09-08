scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Must Read

East Bengal part ways with Robbie Fowler, appoint new head coach for ISL 2021-22

East Bengal has appointed Manuel "Manolo" Diaz as their new coach.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 8, 2021 7:42:15 pm
East BengalEast Bengal agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach’s contract. (Twitter/EB)

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has left his role as head coach at Indian Super League (ISL) side Sporting Club East Bengal by mutual consent on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by the red and yellow brigage on their social media handle.

“SC East Bengal can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach’s contract,” the club wrote in a statement released.

“We wish Robbie all the best with his future endeavours and look forward to his continued association with Shree Cement Limited,” it added.

Former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel ‘Manolo’ Diaz has been appointed as the new head coach for the Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG 4th Test
IND vs ENG 4th Test in pics: India win at The Oval after 50 years
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 08: Latest News