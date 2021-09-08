East Bengal part ways with Robbie Fowler, appoint new head coach for ISL 2021-22

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has left his role as head coach at Indian Super League (ISL) side Sporting Club East Bengal by mutual consent on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by the red and yellow brigage on their social media handle.

“SC East Bengal can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach’s contract,” the club wrote in a statement released.

“We wish Robbie all the best with his future endeavours and look forward to his continued association with Shree Cement Limited,” it added.

Former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel ‘Manolo’ Diaz has been appointed as the new head coach for the Indian Super League 2021-22 season.