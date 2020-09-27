East Bengal officially enters ISL for 2020/21 season

East Bengal's majority stakes were acquired by Shree Cements. (Express Archive)

East Bengal has officially been included in the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2020/21 season, organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announced on Sunday.

The Red and Golds had facilitated their entry process earlier this month after Kolkata-based cement giants, Shree Cement Limited, acquired majority stakes in the club.

East Bengal will now become the 11th team to participate in the ISL which started off as an eight-team competition back in 2014. Their arch-rivals, Mohun Bagan, merged with ISL champions ATK earlier in the year.

Nita Ambani, the chairperson of FSDL, believes that the inclusion of both the Kolkata giants in the cash-rich league is a monumental development for Indian football.

“It is such a happy and proud moment for ISL as we welcome East Bengal FC and their millions of fans into the League. The inclusion of both legacy clubs, i.e. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan (now ATK Mohun Bagan) opens limitless possibilities for Indian football, especially for talent development in the state,” Ambani said.

“West Bengal has made an immense contribution to the growth of the beautiful game in India. ISL’s growing footprint in the state and across India, is yet another step towards our mission of building a competitive and robust football ecosystem in the country,” she added.

East Bengal’s turbulent ride for a new investor began after former investor Quess parted ways with the club at the end of last season’s I-League.

The seventh edition of the ISL is set to take place entirely behind-closed-doors across three venues in Goa and is expected to run from November 2020 to March 2021.

