East Bengal in talks with Manchester United and others for ownership: Sourav Ganguly

Premier League giants Manchester United could well end up taking ownership of East Bengal, one of the oldest football clubs in the country. The development was confirmed by BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly in an interaction with the media on Tuesday. According to Ganguly, negotiations are on with the ‘Red Devils’ and a few others and a clear picture will emerge in a couple of weeks.

“Yes we have spoken to them and others also. It will take 10-12 more days to know who will be the entity,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

When asked if United would assume the role of an investor, Ganguly said: “No-no (they are coming) as an owner.”

“It takes some time. First, let it reach a stage then we will make a comment. I will speak only after there’s a concrete development,” he added.

East Bengal has been struggling with off-the-field issues, their association with Shree Cement Ltd coming to an end last month after the company handed over the sporting rights.

Earlier, it was reported that East Bengal was also talking with Bangladesh-based conglomerate Bashundhara Group but it did not lead to any deal.

Before the coronavirus-induced pandemic, East Bengal was also set to play a friendly with United.

Manchester United had given the green light for a pre-season friendly against East Bengal in 2020. Talks were in place for an exhibition match that would be held at the iconic Yuvabharati Krirangan Stadium in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Last year in November, a four-member delegation from the United had arrived in the city and met state sports minister Aroop Biswas at Nabanna. Allan John Dawson, Manchester United’s director of football, Christoffer Laurens Komen, director of tours and friendlies of the club and officials Philip Malcolm Smith and Matthew Charles Jones were part of the four-member delegation.