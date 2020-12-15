East Bengal score first ever ISL goal in defeat to Hyderabad FC

James Maghoma scores the first goal in East Bengal's 2-3 defeat to Hyderabad FC on Tuesday (Twitter/East Bengal)

It took 385 minutes for East Bengal to score their first goal in the Indian Super League (ISL), but when it came, it was a goal that proved to be worth waiting for. Jacques Maghoma wrote himself into East Bengal history books by scoring the first goal in their match against Hyderabad FC, the club’s fifth match of their first season in the ISL.

However, despite taking the lead, East Bengal eventually fell to a 2-3 defeat, with a few frantic moments in the beginning of the second half — in which Hyderabad missed a penalty and scored two goals in quick succession — leading to them chasing the game in the second half.

First scorers for the Red-and-Golds in various competitions:-

CFL First Division: Mona Dutta, 1925

Durand Cup: B. Das, 1926

Rovers Cup: Sunil Ghosh, 1941

Federation Cup: Surajit Sengupta, 1978

NFL: Raman Vijayan, 1997@IndSuperLeague : @Jmags19 #HFCSCEB #ChhilamAchiThakbo — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) December 15, 2020

Former Birmingham City, Burton Albion and Sheffield Wednesday man Maghoma was the man who scored both East Bengal’s goals.

With this result, East Bengal remain bottom of the table with 1 point. Hyderabad, one of the unbeaten teams in the league so far, hold on to their mid-table spot.

