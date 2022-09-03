scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

East Bengal ends campaign with win over Mumbai City FC

The final game in the group, between Rajasthan United FC and Indian Navy on Monday, will determine who among ATK Mohun Bagan and RUFC take the second qualifying spot for the knockouts.

East bengal vs Mumbai Fc Greg Stewart (27th) scored the other goal for Mumbai. Six of the seven goals were scored in an exciting first half. East Bengal thus finished with five points from their four games while Mumbai City, with seven points, topped the group and qualified for the knock-outs. It was not only EB's first win of the campaign, but also the first time they had scored. ( Source : Durand Cup / Twitter )

East Bengal got the better of Mumbai City FC 4-3 to end an otherwise disappointing campaign in the Durand Cup on a positive note here on Saturday.

Sumit Passi (17th, 34th) and Cleiton Silva (22nd, 81st) got two goals each for East Bengal while Lallianzuala Chhangte (36th, 43rd) had a brace for the Mumbai outfit. Greg Stewart (27th) scored the other goal for Mumbai.

Six of the seven goals were scored in an exciting first half. East Bengal thus finished with five points from their four games while Mumbai City, with seven points, topped the group and qualified for the knock-outs.

It was not only EB’s first win of the campaign, but also the first time they had scored.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effortPremium
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

The final game in the group, between Rajasthan United FC and Indian Navy on Monday, will determine who among ATK Mohun Bagan and RUFC take the second qualifying spot for the knockouts.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 10:03:09 pm
Next Story

Newsmakers of the Week | Lingayat mutt seer, new AIFF chief, Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

Afghanistan finish at 175/6, Gurbaz scores 84
Follow Live Updates

Afghanistan finish at 175/6, Gurbaz scores 84

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple
Know Your City

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
ICYMI

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic in US Open farewell
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 03: Latest News