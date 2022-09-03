East Bengal ends campaign with win over Mumbai City FC

East Bengal got the better of Mumbai City FC 4-3 to end an otherwise disappointing campaign in the Durand Cup on a positive note here on Saturday.

Sumit Passi (17th, 34th) and Cleiton Silva (22nd, 81st) got two goals each for East Bengal while Lallianzuala Chhangte (36th, 43rd) had a brace for the Mumbai outfit. Greg Stewart (27th) scored the other goal for Mumbai.

Six of the seven goals were scored in an exciting first half. East Bengal thus finished with five points from their four games while Mumbai City, with seven points, topped the group and qualified for the knock-outs.

It was not only EB’s first win of the campaign, but also the first time they had scored.

The final game in the group, between Rajasthan United FC and Indian Navy on Monday, will determine who among ATK Mohun Bagan and RUFC take the second qualifying spot for the knockouts.