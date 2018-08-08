Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000
  • East Bengal cancel Johnny Acosta’s unveiling for failure of arranging translator

East Bengal cancel Johnny Acosta’s unveiling for failure of arranging translator

East Bengal FC were left embarrassed when they had to cancel the unveiling of the Costa Rican 2018 World Cup player Johnny Acosta as the Kolkata club failed to arrange an interpretor for the player.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 8, 2018 9:25:30 pm
East Bengal were left red-faced after they had to postpone Johnny Acosta’s unveiling. (Source: East Bengal Twitter)
Related News

East Bengal FC were left embarrassed when they had to cancel the unveiling of the Costa Rican 2018 World Cup player Johnny Acosta as the Kolkata club failed to arrange an interpreter for the player.

The unveiling was scheduled to take place at 5.30pm at East Bengal’s media centre on Wednesday. Since Acosta was not accompanied by a translator, the club officials decided to take the help of ‘Google Translator’ for the unveiling. But unfortunately, poor network at the media centre left the officials as well as newly-appointed CEO Sanjit Sen red-faced.

According to Goal.com, club ambassador Alvito D’Cumham, who is from Goa, tried his best to help with the little Portuguese he knew but could not translate accurately the two languages. Acosta was then asked to move to a different corner of the media centre where there was better connectivity but most of the questions from the journalists were in Bengali, making the task of ‘Google Translator’ even more difficult.

East Bengal received social media flak after the lack of planning saw the press conference being postponed to Thursday.

Acosta watched his new side East Bengal’s first game of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) on Monday and said, “It was an attractive match. The fans impressed me the most.”

Acosta has 69 international caps to his name and has scored two goals as his signing for the upcoming season will give the red-and-gold a big boost. At the World Cup, he had eight clearances and recovered the ball 11 times. He made his debut for Costa Rica in a March 2011 friendly against Argentina at the age of 29.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 