If Argentina fans are looking for good omens ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup but EA Sports predicts Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy on 18th December.

In the simulation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup video game released using “FIFA 23,” the game foresees Argentina winning.

EA Sports has a 100 per cent track record from the last three World Cups The gaming company predicted Spain to win it all in 2010 in South Africa, Germany to win the trophy in 2014 in Brazil, and France’s triumph in 2018 in Russia.

🇪🇸✅ 2010

🇩🇪✅ 2014

🇫🇷✅ 2018

EA SPORTS has got it right since 2010 👀 See how the FIFA World Cup played out in the #FIFA23 simulation

Whilst all of the winners were tournament favourites at the time the signs look good for the Argentian side in Qatar.

According to EA Sports prediction Argentina and Poland are going to make it out of Group C From there, Argentina is predicted to defeat Denmark 2-1 in the round of 16 followed by a narrow victory 1-0 against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and then defeat the defending champions France 1-0 in the semifinals and then the archrivals Brazil 1-0 in the final.

Argentina have last won the World Cup in 1987. They reached the final in 2014 and lost to Germany by a narrow 1-0 in the final moments of extra time.

Argentina will kick off their campaign against Saudi Arabia on 22nd November at 3:30 PM(IST). Elsewhere defending champions France will take on Australia in their opening game on 23rd November at 12:30 AM

The hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador on the opening day on November 20.