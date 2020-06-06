E Hamsakoya, former Mohun Bagan player, dies after testing positive for Covid-19

E Hamsakoya was 61. (Source: Facebook/GokulamKerala) E Hamsakoya was 61. (Source: Facebook/GokulamKerala)

E Hamsakoya, a veteran of Santosh Trophy, died on Saturday at a hospital in Malappuram, Kerala, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 61-year-old was a veteran footballer of the Malabar region, and had played for Maharashtra in Santosh Trophy besides playing for clubs like Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Hamsakoya, a former player of Calicut University football team, had also played for the national team in the Nehru Trophy.

Deeply saddened to know that former footballer from #Kerala, Hamza Koya has succumbed to #COVID19. He has played for a host of #Mumbai Clubs including Western Railway, Union Bank among others. He also appeared for #Maharashtra in #SantoshTrophy. RIP#Indianfootball pic.twitter.com/MHj1d5qbWB — Football Malayalam (@panthukali) June 6, 2020

Along with his family, Hamsakoya had come down to his hometown of Parappanangadi on May 21 and had been under quarantine. His five family members have also tested positive and are undergoing treatment.

“His wife and son tested positive for the virus first in his family. Later, Hamsakoya was also tested positive for the virus and had been under treatment at the medical college,” said Malappuram District Medical Officer Dr K Sakeena.

According to her, all possible medical care was given to the deceased, but he breathed his last early this morning.

“His daughter-in-law and two of his grandchildren have also tested positive and are under medical observation,” Dr Sakeena said.

The mortal remains of the deceased would be buried as per the Covid-19 protocol, sources added.

(with PTI inputs)

