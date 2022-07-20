Dybala’s signing steps up the ambitions for Mourinho’s Roma

July 20, 2022 7:31:34 pm
José Mourinho and Conference League champion Roma are stepping up their ambitions with the signing of former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.
Three weeks after his contract expired at Juventus, the 28-year-old Argentina international agreed to a three-year deal at Roma, the capital club announced Wednesday.
“The speed and determination with which Roma demonstrated just how much they wanted me made all the difference,” Dybala said.
“I am joining a team that is on the up, a club that continues to put in place strong foundations for the future, and a coach, Jose Mourinho, that it will be a privilege to work with.
Subscriber Only Stories
Dybala is Roma’s second high-profile signing during the transfer window after Nemanja Matic joined on a one-year deal after his contract at Manchester United also expired.
Dybala scored 115 goals across all competitions in seven seasons at Juventus, helping the Bianconeri to 12 trophies — including five Serie A titles. But the often-injured striker fell out of favor under coach Massimiliano Allegri after the Turin club signed Dušan Vlahovic in January.
Dybala can play several offensive positions and excels at free kicks, penalties, and scoring from beyond the area. He’ll be expected to link up with Lorenzo Pellegrini and Tammy Abraham in Roma’s attack — and his arrival could pave the way for Nicolò Zaniolo to leave the Giallorossi in a potentially lucrative sale.
Roma won the Europa Conference League title in its first season under Mourinho and will be aiming for a top-four finish and a Champions League spot this season, when it will also compete in the Europa League.
Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season.
Inter Milan and Napoli had also reportedly been interested in signing Dybala.
“As an opponent I have always admired the atmosphere created by the Roma fans,” Dybala said. “I now cannot wait for the chance to salute them while wearing this shirt.”
Roma opens the season Aug. 14 at Salernitana then will visit Dybala’s former club Juventus in the third round.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’Premium
What Rs 80 to a dollar meansPremium
The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Latest News
Can’t allow Gautam Navlakha to make telephone calls from prisons: Maharashtra prison authority tells HC
India inks MoU with Namibia to reintroduce cheetahs
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University
OnePlus 10T to launch on August 3; here is what we can expect
Haryana ‘budget’ private schools offer 24,987 seats to EWS students
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’ for UPSC CSE
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai rivalry flares as they brace for CM, Yadav leadership battles ahead
Nithya Menen breaks silence on wedding rumours: ‘There is absolutely no truth’
These ‘affordable’ food items will help you meet your protein goals
Can COVID-19 vaccines affect menstruation?
Fahadh Faasil explains the main conflict of Malayankunju