Dutchman Davy Klaassen leaves Everton to join Werder Bremen

Klaassen, who has 16 caps for the Netherlands, made 180 senior appearances for Ajax and won three Dutch league titles before his move to the Merseyside outfit. (Source: Reuters File) Klaassen, who has 16 caps for the Netherlands, made 180 senior appearances for Ajax and won three Dutch league titles before his move to the Merseyside outfit. (Source: Reuters File)

Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen has joined Werder Bremen after spending just a year at English Premier League side Everton, both clubs announced on Friday.

The 25-year-old, a former captain at Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam, moved to Everton before the start of last season but failed to establish himself, making just 16 appearances across all competitions.

“We’re happy to have found exactly the player we were looking for,” Werder Chief Executive Frank Baumann told the club’s website https://www.werder.de/aktuell/news/profis/20182019/klaassen-wechselt-zum-sv-werder-27072018.

“Davy brings a lot of quality, talent and a lot of experience at a relatively young age. He is a player who will help our team from day one.”

Financial details of the transfer and the length of the contract were not revealed by either clubs but British media reports said the Bundesliga side paid a fee of around 12 million pounds ($15.71 million) for the Netherlands international.

“We made it clear to Davy where we want to develop with Werder, how we want to play and what a special club Werder is,” the German top-flight side’s head coach Florian Kohfeldt added.

Klaassen, who has 16 caps for the Netherlands, made 180 senior appearances for Ajax and won three Dutch league titles before his move to the Merseyside outfit.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App