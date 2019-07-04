Toggle Menu
Dutch great Arjen Robben announces retirement from footballhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/dutch-great-arjen-robben-announces-retirement-from-football/

Dutch great Arjen Robben announces retirement from football

Arjen Robben won 12 league titles in a glittering career, and 96 caps for his country including playing in the 2010 World Cup final in Johannesburg.

Arjen Robben joined Bayern Munich from Real Madrid in 2009 (File Photo)

Arjen Robben has retired from football, foregoing the chance for a few more seasons in his native Netherlands, the 35-year-old Dutch international said on Thursday.

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot over the last weeks. As everyone knows I have taken time after my last game at Bayern Munich to make a decision over my future,” he said.

“And I have now decided to end my career as a professional footballer.”

Robben won 12 league titles in a glittering career, and 96 caps for his country including playing in the 2010 World Cup final in Johannesburg.

Advertising

He won eight with Bayern, where his contracted ended last month; two at Chelsea and one each at PSV Eindhoven and Real Madrid.

“My love for the game and the conviction that I can still take on the world was up against the reality that things haven’t always gone the way I would have hoped and that I’m no longer a youngster of 16 who has no idea what injures can do to you,” he said in his statement.

Robben has been beset with injury, particularly in his last seasons in the Bundesliga.

He had already quit international football in October 2017, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over Sweden.

“It is maybe a cliché but there is nothing nicer than playing for your country. I finally said goodbye after 96 caps. I was able to take part in six major tournaments and, in my last years, captained the team. Altogether an unforgettable time that I will always treasure,” he said.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“It is now time for the next chapter and I‘m looking forward to spending more time with my wife and children and enjoy all the good things that lie ahead for us.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 La Liga 2019/20 fixtures announced, Barcelona travel to Bilbao in opener
2 Drop your egos, work together: Bhaichung Bhutia to Indian football stakeholders
3 Manchester City sign Spanish midfielder Rodri in club record deal