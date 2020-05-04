Dutch coach Ronald Koeman expected to leave hospital after heart problem

Ronald Koeman (AP File Photo) Ronald Koeman (AP File Photo)

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman is expected to be discharged from hospital on Monday after being admitted with a heart problem, his agent said.

The 57-year-old had two stents inserted into blocked arteries and is in a stable condition, agent Rob Jansen said. He was taken from his home to hospital in Amsterdam by ambulance on Sunday after feeling poorly following a morning cycle ride.

The Dutch football association wished Koeman a speedy recovery. “It was a shock but thankfully it is already a lot better,” the KNVB said.

Koeman has been Dutch coach for just over two years and oversaw the country’s qualification for the European Championship.

But for the Covid-19 pandemic, he would now have been preparing to take the team to their first major tournament in six years after they had missed out on Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

The Euros have been postponed to next year.

Koeman, whose playing career included European Cup success with both PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona, was manager at Everton in England before he was named coach of his home nation.

