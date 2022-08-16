scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Durand Cup: Super sub Faslu Rahman help Mohammedan beat FC Goa 3-1

With this win, the Black Panthers clinched the all-important three points and lead their Group A table.

By: PTI
August 16, 2022 10:35:20 pm
Mohammedan could have made it 4-1 but three of its players failed to convert a sure-shot goal in the 96th minute following a pandemonium in FC Goa's box. (Twitter/Durand Cup)

Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC kicked off their Durand Cup campaign with a stunning 3-1 come-from-behind win over defending champions FC Goa here on Tuesday.

FC Goa drew the first blood when young midfielder Muhammad Nebil struck from a counter attack to give his side an early lead.

The Black Panthers had to wait until the second half to find an equaliser when in the 49th minute 29-year-old Manipur forward Pritam Singh drew parity off a delightful cross from winger Sheikh Faiaz.

Egged on by a boisterous home support, Mohammedan SC brought in midfielder Faslu Rahman in the 78th minute of the game, and the 27-year-old gave headed the ball into the net and earned MSC the all-important just six minutes later.

Rahman was also instrumental in the third and final goal as he assisted skipper Marcus Joseph in the 93rd minute who sealed the deal and put the final nail in the coffin.

Mohammedan could have made it 4-1 but three of its players failed to convert a sure-shot goal in the 96th minute following a pandemonium in FC Goa’s box.

With this win, the Black Panthers clinched the all-important three points and lead their Group A table.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 10:35:20 pm

Premium
