Durand Cup: Super sub Faslu Rahman help Mohammedan beat FC Goa 3-1

August 16, 2022 10:35:20 pm
Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC kicked off their Durand Cup campaign with a stunning 3-1 come-from-behind win over defending champions FC Goa here on Tuesday.
FC Goa drew the first blood when young midfielder Muhammad Nebil struck from a counter attack to give his side an early lead.
The Black Panthers had to wait until the second half to find an equaliser when in the 49th minute 29-year-old Manipur forward Pritam Singh drew parity off a delightful cross from winger Sheikh Faiaz.
Moments from the Second Half! 🖼️#MDSFCG ⚔️#VYBK 🏟️#DurandCup 🏆#IndianOilDurandCup 🏆#DurandCup2022 🏆#IndianFootballForwardTogether 🤝#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/XxHHFEKW1G
— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 16, 2022
Egged on by a boisterous home support, Mohammedan SC brought in midfielder Faslu Rahman in the 78th minute of the game, and the 27-year-old gave headed the ball into the net and earned MSC the all-important just six minutes later.
Rahman was also instrumental in the third and final goal as he assisted skipper Marcus Joseph in the 93rd minute who sealed the deal and put the final nail in the coffin.
𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞!
A remarkable second half performance by @MohammedanSC helps them to make a sensational comeback (𝟑-𝟏) win over defending champions @FCGoa. A terrific start by the Kolkata Giants. #MDSFCG ⚔️#VYBK 🏟️#DurandCup 🏆#IndianOilDurandCup 🏆#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/uEPhISD3it
— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 16, 2022
Mohammedan could have made it 4-1 but three of its players failed to convert a sure-shot goal in the 96th minute following a pandemonium in FC Goa’s box.
Subscriber Only Stories
With this win, the Black Panthers clinched the all-important three points and lead their Group A table.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers
Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
IMA Pune to host event on holistic well being of women on Aug 27-28
Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as ‘shameful’ after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking
J&K administration bans seven news portals for peddling fake news in Ramban
Leaders like Gandhi, Nehru inspired others about democracy, non-violence: New York State Governor Kathy Hochul
Karnataka police exam scam: Bengaluru court rejects bail plea of ADGP who headed recruitment cell
Rs 7,500-crore Vizhinjam seaport: Wary of losing livelihood, dwelling area, fishermen begin sit-in at Adani project site
Your Daily Wrap: Bihar Cabinet expansion; Karnataka minister’s audio clip row; and more
Gauri Lankesh murder case: Trial likely to slow down as judge is elevated to Karnataka HC
Bengaluru techie dies while hoisting national flag at house
Delhi High Court appoints COA to take over Indian Olympic Association and orders federations to accept Sports Code or forego funding
Rebel Sena MLA asks supporters to ‘break legs’, promises to ensure bail for them
DCW seeks action on ‘molestation’ at PG, police say no complaint