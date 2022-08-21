Durand Cup: Lallawmkima brace helps Army Green defeat NEUFC 3-1

Army Green defeated NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) 3-1 in their Durand Cup Group D encounter on Sunday, thereby inflicting a second straight loss to the Highlanders in the tournament. Greens skipper PC Lallawmkima, got a brace while Somesh Kothari struck the other, in a game completely controlled by the Army team. Dipu Mirdha got the lone goal for NEUFC in stoppage time.
With this victory, Army Green join Odhisa FC with a 100%-win record in the Group. Odisha FC had beaten NEUFC 6-0 in the first Group D game on Thursday and Sudeva FC of Delhi had played out a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters in the second.
Both teams began in lively fashion in the first half but Army drew first blood in the 9th minute through their captain Lallawmkima whose run was found perfectly by an overhead pass from Sochin Chhetri and he chipped keeper Nikhil Deka from close range.
𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞!
A fantastic performance by Army Green earns them their first victory of the competition. Thanks for joining us. Stay tuned for the next game at 6pm!#AGreen 3-1 @NEUtdFC#NEUFCAGREEN ⚔️#IGAS 🏟️#DurandCup 🏆#DurandCup2022 🏆#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/5gz8XrbK1e
— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 21, 2022
The Greens stepped up the pressure after the goal which resulted in them grabbing their second. Somesh started the attack from the right and cushioned the ball to an overlapping Chabin Rabha whose shot was saved by the goalkeeper but the rebound fell kindly back to Somesh, who headed it into an empty net.
The experience and physicality of the Army team were too much to handle for NEUFC with the Greens increasing their lead in the 55th minute through Lallawmkima. A link up play from the left by Somesh and Gautam found the skipper unmarked at the far post, who just had to tap in.
A consolation goal came for the Highlanders in injury time when Dipu Mirdha got to the end of an through ball from Alfred.
Subscriber Only Stories
Army Green will next face Sudeva Delhi FC next Thursday (Aug 25) while NEUFC will hope to add their first win of the tournament when they go up against the Kerala Blasters on Saturday (Aug 27).
iPhone 14 to AirPods Pro 2: What you should expect from Apple’s September event
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice
Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857
Kerala judge's remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselves about sexual assault
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
iPhone 14 to AirPods Pro 2: What you should expect from Apple’s September event
Shareholders approve reappointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Paytm CEO
Kartik Aaryan slept for 10 hours after shooting ‘epic climax’ of Shehzada, says ‘meri sabse commercial picture aa rahi hai’
Watch: Tigress and her cubs spotted lounging at this tiger reserve
Karnataka: Murder accused ‘allowed’ to spend time with girlfriend in Dharwad lodge, police personnel booked
Sheryl Sandberg gets married to Tom Bernthal; check out this dreamy picture
Industry link key to keeping startups sustainable, says Union minister Jitendra Singh
Body of missing youth found in water tank in Gujarat’s Kutch, search on for roommate
Gaganjeet Bhullar finishes fifth in Korea
Eat Right: Is your teenager breaking out in unseemly acne? It could be related to an unhealthy gut
SPIPA Results: Score released for Stamp Inspector exam; here’s how to check
Vijay Deverakonda: I don’t even know if I want to be remembered