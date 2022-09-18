scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Durand Cup Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup Final Live: Mumbai City eill take on Bengaluru FC in the summit clash.

Durand Cup 2022Durand Cup Final Live Streaming: Mumbai City FC will take on Bengaluru FC in the summit clash. (File Photo)

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup Final Live Streaming: Indian talisman Sunil Chhetri will be desperate to add the coveted Durand Cup title to his illustrious career when he leads Bengaluru FC against Mumbai City FC in the summit clash in Kolkata on Sunday.

For 38-year-old Chhetri, who is in the twilight of his career, the Durand Cup is missing from his trophy cabinet. It’s also the same for Bengaluru FC, who have won all major Indian competitions since coming into existence in 2013, but not the Durand Cup.

BFC were the ISL 2018-19 champions, and also have six other top domestic titles to their name, and will be vying for their seventh.

Here is all you need to know about the Durand Cup final to be played between Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Actual work begins now: Officials lay ground to keep cheetahs healthyPremium
Actual work begins now: Officials lay ground to keep cheetahs healthy
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration

When will the Durand Cup final match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC be played?

The Durand Cup Final match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will be played on Sunday, September 18.

Where will the match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC be played?

Advertisement

The Durand Cup Final match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

What time will the match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC begin?

The Durand Cup match Final between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC?

The Durand Cup Final match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC?

The Durand Cup Final match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 10:00:27 am
Next Story

Delhi: Cricket and football stadium with seating capacity of 30,000 in Dwarka soon

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Roger Federer announces retirement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 18: Latest News