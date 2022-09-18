Durand Cup Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup Final Live Streaming: Indian talisman Sunil Chhetri will be desperate to add the coveted Durand Cup title to his illustrious career when he leads Bengaluru FC against Mumbai City FC in the summit clash in Kolkata on Sunday.

For 38-year-old Chhetri, who is in the twilight of his career, the Durand Cup is missing from his trophy cabinet. It’s also the same for Bengaluru FC, who have won all major Indian competitions since coming into existence in 2013, but not the Durand Cup.

BFC were the ISL 2018-19 champions, and also have six other top domestic titles to their name, and will be vying for their seventh.

Here is all you need to know about the Durand Cup final to be played between Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC.

When will the Durand Cup final match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC be played?

The Durand Cup Final match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will be played on Sunday, September 18.

Where will the match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC be played?

Advertisement

The Durand Cup Final match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

What time will the match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC begin?

The Durand Cup match Final between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC?

The Durand Cup Final match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC?

The Durand Cup Final match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.