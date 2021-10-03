Durand Cup Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mohammedan Sporting vs FC Goa

Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa LIVE, Durand Cup Finals Live Streaming: Mohammedan Sporting will look to exploit the home conditions when they face a depleted FC Goa in the Durand Cup summit clash at the Saltlake Stadium on Sunday. The Black Panthers, who were the first civilian side to win the Asia’s oldest football tournament way back in 1940, last won the title in 2013.

Being the only team from Kolkata, they would be keen to clinch a third title with a strong support behind them. Mohammedan Sporting had a convincing 4-2 victory against FC Bengaluru United on their way to the final. All eyes will be on Marcus Joseph, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Nikola Stojanovic who have been exceptional throughout this tournament and will look to make their side cross the last hurdle.

The Gaurs, on the other hand, sneaked into their maiden Durand Cup final after a 7-6 sudden-death win over Bengaluru FC. They have remained unbeaten in this tournament so far. However, FC Goa will miss important players like Brandon Fernandez, Glan Martins and Sertion Fernandez who are all on India duty for the SAFF Championships in Maldives. Muhammed Nemil and Devendra Murgaokar will be the key players. Murgaokar is also in the race with Mohamedan’s Joseph to be the top goal scorer in this tournament. Both of them have five goals each to their kitty.

Squad

Mohammedan Sporting: Mithun Samanta, Susnata Malik, Kabir Toufik, Zothanmawia, Arijeet Roy, Balwinder Singh, Lalramchullova, Lalramhmunmawia, Manoj Mohammad, Safiul Rahaman, Shaher Shaheen, Sujit Sadhu, Wayne Vaz, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Buam, Faisal Ali, Firoj Ali, Malsawmzuala, Marcus Joseph, Milan Singh, Nikola Stojanovic (captain), Sk Faiaz, Ridge Demello, Sanjib Ghosh, Sushil Meitei, Jaskaranpreet Singh, Stefan Ilic, Azaharuddin

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Leander D’Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Kunal Kundaikar, Manushawn Fernandes, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia (captain), Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Delton Colaco.

Date: October 3 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan aka Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, West Bengal.

TV Channels: Sony Sony TEN 2/HD

Live Streaming: AddaTimes app