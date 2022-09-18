Durand Cup 2022 Final Live Updates: Sunil Chhetri led Bengaluru face Mumbai at Salt Lake Stadium

Durand Cup 2022 final, Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Live: Durand Cup is the oldest existing club football tournament in Asia.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Final Match Live Score Updates: Sunil Chhetri will be desperate to add the coveted Durand Cup title to his illustrious career when he leads Bengaluru FC against Mumbai City FC in the summit clash in Kolkata on Sunday. For 38-year-old Chhetri, who is in the twilight of his career, the Durand Cup is missing from his trophy cabinet. It’s also the same for Bengaluru FC, who have won all major Indian competitions since coming into existence in 2013, but not the Durand Cup.

West Bengal governor La Ganesan, Army chief General Manoj Pande and state sports minister Aroop Biswas among other dignitaries will be in attendance for the final. The final day also has an elaborate closing ceremony with patriotic songs to be played by bands. There will also be air warrior drill, dance performances by Kalaripayattu, northeast fusions as well as Bhangra. Follow Durand Cup 2022 Final Mumbai vs Bengaluru live below