Durand Cup 2021: Sudeva miss chances in narrow defeat against Jamshedpur, FC Bengaluru United beat CRPF

Updated: September 6, 2021 6:57:58 pm
Jamshedpur FC reigned supreme but only by the finest of margins, defeating I-League side Sudeva Delhi FC by a goal to nil (1-0) in the Durand Cup 2021 match at the Mohun Bagan Athletic Club Ground on Monday.
The Indian Super League (ISL) side successfully held on to their solitary goal lead, which was nicked by one of their academy graduates, Lalruatmawia in the 34th minute.
Positive views from Jamshedpur FC coach Noel Wilson as he’s happy with his young squad’s performance in today’s match.@JamshedpurFC#DurandCup2021 #130thEdition #Legacy #Kolkata #Football #footballtournament #soccer #fifa #aiff #cherrytree #JamshedpurFCvsSudevaDelhiFC pic.twitter.com/ctpipeQ7Cn
— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) September 6, 2021
The first half was a cagey affair with neither side being able to get a strong foothold of the game. Jamshedpur fielded a team dominated by young academy players and reserves, but so did Sudeva. However, the team from the capital had a better share of chances.
It was Jamshedpur who took the lead, against the run of play in the 34th minute, as a speculative through ball wasn’t dealt with by the Sudeva defence. Lalruatmawia, through on goal, finished it in style for the opening goal, which eventually turned out to be the match-winner.
Sudeva Delhi FC’s coach, Chencho Dorji looks forward to his next games in the Durand Cup’21 following his team’s defeat today.@SudevaDelhi#DurandCup2021 #130thEdition #Legacy #Kolkata #Football #footballtournament #soccer #fifa #aiff #cherrytree #JamshedpurFCvsSudevaDelhiFC pic.twitter.com/h5qUkv13pp
— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) September 6, 2021
FC Bayern Munich U19 World Squad player Shubho Paul squandered a golden opportunity for Sudeva in the 61st minute, when the away side were awarded a penalty for handball. Shubho stepped up for the spot-kick but had his effort comfortably saved by Jamshedpur goalkeeper Vishal Yadav.
Yadav was awarded the Man of the Match (MOTM) for his clean-sheet and penalty-saving heroics.
Speaking after the game, the Jamshedpur goalkeeper said, “This is the biggest tournament that we have been a part of post-pandemic this year. We are happy to have a win and a clean sheet. We hope to carry the same intensity forward in our upcoming games.”
The Man of the Match, Vishal Yadav shares his amazing feeling on keeping the clean sheet for his team in their first match.@JamshedpurFC#DurandCup2021 #130thEdition #Legacy #Kolkata #Football #footballtournament #soccer #fifa #aiff #cherrytree #JamshedpurFCvsSudevaDelhiFC pic.twitter.com/vlT0iqMqCX
— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) September 6, 2021
FC Bengaluru United beat CRPF
FC Bengaluru United’s (FCBU) campaign in the Durand Cup began on a winning note against Central Reserve Police Force Football Club (CRPF FC) at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata. The teams had their chances through the game, but FCBU held their nerve in all the tight moments to emerge triumphant.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-