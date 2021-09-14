scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Must Read

Durand Cup 2021: FC Bengaluru United beat Mohammedan SC to finish top of Group A

Bengaluru United (FCBU) got the better of torrid ground conditions and a marquee opposition as they pulled off a 2-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 14, 2021 7:24:25 pm
Durand Cup Mohammedan Sporting Club vs FC Bengaluru UnitedBoth teams struggled with a sluggish outfield. (Durand Cup)

FC Bengaluru United notched up a 2-0 win over Mohammedan SC to finish top of Group A in the Durand Cup football tournament at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium on Tuesday.

Both sides had already made it to the quarter-finals, so the Black Panthers will be going through as Group A runners-up.

The game was goalless at half-time and owing to the rain-hit conditions, the deadlock was turning to be hard to break. As both teams struggled with a sluggish outfield, it was FCBU who remained dogged in attack and finally scored in the 64th minute through Thokchom James Singh rose above his marker to score the opener.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

With only one goal separating the two sides in the business end, the game was headed towards a nerve-wracking finish in the final few minutes.

However, when Mohammedan conceded a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time Slovenian forward Luka Majcen stepped up and made no mistake in converting the spot-kick. With this win, FCBU enter the quarterfinals as group leaders.

Match between Indian Air Force (IAF) and CRPF abandoned

The concurrent Group A fixture between Indian Air Force (IAF) and CRPF, which was scheduled to take place at the Mohun Bagan Athletic Club Ground, had to be called off due to unplayable conditions caused by heavy rain and water logging. Both sides have been awarded one point each.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Daniil Medvedev overcomes pressure, Novak Djokovic to win US Open 2021
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 14: Latest News