Durand Cup 2021: FC Bengaluru United beat Mohammedan SC to finish top of Group A

FC Bengaluru United notched up a 2-0 win over Mohammedan SC to finish top of Group A in the Durand Cup football tournament at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium on Tuesday.

Both sides had already made it to the quarter-finals, so the Black Panthers will be going through as Group A runners-up.

The game was goalless at half-time and owing to the rain-hit conditions, the deadlock was turning to be hard to break. As both teams struggled with a sluggish outfield, it was FCBU who remained dogged in attack and finally scored in the 64th minute through Thokchom James Singh rose above his marker to score the opener.

With only one goal separating the two sides in the business end, the game was headed towards a nerve-wracking finish in the final few minutes.

However, when Mohammedan conceded a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time Slovenian forward Luka Majcen stepped up and made no mistake in converting the spot-kick. With this win, FCBU enter the quarterfinals as group leaders.

Match between Indian Air Force (IAF) and CRPF abandoned

The concurrent Group A fixture between Indian Air Force (IAF) and CRPF, which was scheduled to take place at the Mohun Bagan Athletic Club Ground, had to be called off due to unplayable conditions caused by heavy rain and water logging. Both sides have been awarded one point each.