Durand Cup: Bengaluru United receive bye, quarter-final called off due to COVID-19

Bengaluru United received a bye into the semi-finals of the 130th edition of the Durand Cup after a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad of their quarter-final opponents Army Red on Thursday. The last-eight contest between the two teams, scheduled for Friday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata, was called off as a result.

Due to positive cases in their camp, Army Red decided to withdraw from the tournament.

“All decisions have been taken, keeping in mind the health and safety of players and officials primarily and the continuity and success of the tournament,” said a statement by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the Durand Cup.

The three other quarter-finals will go ahead as planned — Mohammedan Sporting faces Gokulam Kerala on Thursday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, FC Goa will take on Delhi FC on Friday at the Mohun Bagan Ground, and finally, Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Army Green on Saturday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. All the matches will take place from 1400 IST.

The final is scheduled to be held on October 3 this year.

The Durand Cup is Asia’s oldest and the world’s third oldest football tournament, where 16 teams compete against one another for the coveted crown.