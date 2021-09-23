scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 23, 2021
MUST READ

Durand Cup: Bengaluru United receive bye, quarter-final called off due to COVID-19

Due to positive COVID-19 cases in their camp, Army Red decided to withdraw from the tournament ahead of their quarter-final against Bengaluru United on Friday.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 23, 2021 3:57:01 pm
Bengaluru United players in a group huddle. (Twitter/ILeague)

Bengaluru United received a bye into the semi-finals of the 130th edition of the Durand Cup after a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad of their quarter-final opponents Army Red on Thursday. The last-eight contest between the two teams, scheduled for Friday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata, was called off as a result.

Due to positive cases in their camp, Army Red decided to withdraw from the tournament.

“All decisions have been taken, keeping in mind the health and safety of players and officials primarily and the continuity and success of the tournament,” said a statement by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the Durand Cup.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The three other quarter-finals will go ahead as planned — Mohammedan Sporting faces Gokulam Kerala on Thursday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, FC Goa will take on Delhi FC on Friday at the Mohun Bagan Ground, and finally, Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Army Green on Saturday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. All the matches will take place from 1400 IST.

The final is scheduled to be held on October 3 this year.

The Durand Cup is Asia’s oldest and the world’s third oldest football tournament, where 16 teams compete against one another for the coveted crown.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Daniil Medvedev overcomes pressure, Novak Djokovic to win US Open 2021
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 23: Latest News

X