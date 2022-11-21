Drugs, prostitutes, police arrest: The story of Slavic Vincic who will referee the Argentina world cup game at Qatar

It all went wrong in 2022 for Slavic Vincic, the FIFA world cup referee from Slovenia set to officiate Lionel Messi’s Argentina game. He was detained by the police, with a video of him sitting head bowed, caught in a cabin in Bosnia with nine women, 26 men, weapons, and cocain alongside an alleged prostitution ringleader.

“I found myself on this ranch by chance. I have my own company, I was in Bosnia and Herzegovina for a business meeting. I accepted an invitation to lunch, which turned out to be my biggest mistake. I regret it. I was sitting at a table with my company, all of a sudden the police came and what happened, happened. I have nothing to do with the group that was arrested and detained, nor do my business partners,” he would later tell Slovenian reporters. “Yes, they really took us to the police, asked as witnesses, when it turned out that we didn’t even know them, we were able to go,” Vincic said.

The footage from the scene, published by Slovenian outlet 24 Sata, was quite something. Men sat around in beds, hands tied to their backs, guns on the table and on the floor. Several scantily-clad women are around in the back of limousines and at outdoor swimming pools.

The Bijelina police released a statement then: During the search of the house and vehicles used by suspects, 14 packages of cocain, 10 pistols, three suits of body armour, over 10,000 euros in various currencies, phones, and laptops were found and seized.”

The police were after Maksimovic, who had tried to illegally cross the border along the Drina River, between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, in a boat with three separate girls.

Vincic has spent most of his career in the Slovenian Prva Liga and has been a Fifa accredited referee since 2010. He has been a regular fixture in the Champions League and Europa League.

The Slovenian referees’ association head Vlada Sain had then said: It’s a coincidence that Vincic was there. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time. But the stain on his reputation could damage his refereeing career.” Luckily, for Vincic, it hasn’t damaged and he will be officiating in a world cup game in a match involving Lionel Messi.