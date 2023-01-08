scorecardresearch
Dropping Marcus Rashford was necessary to maintain discipline: Erik Ten Hag

Rashford, who later said he had overslept and was late for a team meeting, started as a substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers on New Year's Eve as punishment.

Marcus RashfordMarcus Rashford. (Reuters)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said it was a risk to relegate Marcus Rashford to the bench for disciplinary reasons but maintained it was necessary to create a winning culture at the club.

Rashford, who later said he had overslept and was late for a team meeting, started as a substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers on New Year’s Eve as punishment. He came on for the second half and scored the winner in a United 1-0 victory.

“Maybe it is a risk but if you want to develop something to create a winning attitude and culture you have to go this way,” Ten Hag said.

“If you allow (players) to be undisciplined, if they don’t match the standards, values, rules we set together – that is the staff, players, and in the dressing room – then it will come back and blow in your face because on the pitch it does not then add the discipline which is necessary to win games.

Rashford, 25, has rediscovered his form under Ten Hag and scored 13 league goals in 24 appearances so far.

“If it is the right person and the right characters they will react like this,” Ten Hag added. “In relation to Marcus I was quite convinced, knowing him for seven or eight months, that I could expect this reaction he showed.

United will host Charlton Athletic in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday before returning to Premier League action against rivals Manchester City in Saturday’s derby.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 18:20 IST
