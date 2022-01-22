scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Drone stopped play: Premier League game suspended after drone hovers over field

The players returned for a short warm-up and the match resumed after the drone was taken down. 19 minutes was added as extra time.

By: AP |
Updated: January 22, 2022 10:28:13 pm
dronePlayers are escorted from the field as a drone is spotted on the stadium during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AP)

Play was suspended in the first half of a Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton on Saturday because a drone was hovering above the field.

The players were taken off the field by the referee in the 34th minute with the score at 0-0.

There had already been a long stoppage in play following a sickening clash of heads between Brentford teammates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry, which left both bleeding heavily.

They were both replaced by concussion substitutes.

The players returned for a short warm-up and the match resumed after the drone was taken down. 19 minutes was added as extra time.

