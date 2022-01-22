Drone stopped play: Premier League game suspended after drone hovers over field

Play was suspended in the first half of a Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton on Saturday because a drone was hovering above the field.

The players were taken off the field by the referee in the 34th minute with the score at 0-0.

Well that’s a first for me Drone stopped play 🥴#wwfc pic.twitter.com/dIp0uKr2gs — Nathan Judah (@NathanJudah) January 22, 2022

Absolutely bizarre scenes as under PL rules both teams have walked off the pitch. I’ve never seen anything like this at a game before!#BrentfordFC #BREWOL pic.twitter.com/lZvDaGbbKw — Jay Harris (@jaydmharris) January 22, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

There had already been a long stoppage in play following a sickening clash of heads between Brentford teammates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry, which left both bleeding heavily.

They were both replaced by concussion substitutes.

The players returned for a short warm-up and the match resumed after the drone was taken down. 19 minutes was added as extra time.