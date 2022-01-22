Drone stopped play: Premier League game suspended after drone hovers over field

Updated: January 22, 2022 10:28:13 pm
Play was suspended in the first half of a Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton on Saturday because a drone was hovering above the field.
The players were taken off the field by the referee in the 34th minute with the score at 0-0.
Well that’s a first for me
Drone stopped play 🥴#wwfc pic.twitter.com/dIp0uKr2gs
— Nathan Judah (@NathanJudah) January 22, 2022
Absolutely bizarre scenes as under PL rules both teams have walked off the pitch.
I’ve never seen anything like this at a game before!#BrentfordFC #BREWOL pic.twitter.com/lZvDaGbbKw
— Jay Harris (@jaydmharris) January 22, 2022
There had already been a long stoppage in play following a sickening clash of heads between Brentford teammates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry, which left both bleeding heavily.
They were both replaced by concussion substitutes.
The players returned for a short warm-up and the match resumed after the drone was taken down. 19 minutes was added as extra time.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-