scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Drake bets on Argentina to win, while wearing a Napoli jersey

The rapper is known to choose to wear a jersey, or bet on a team/player and as popular lore goes, that team or player usually ends up losing. The Drake curse started out as a joke but has gained serious traction after his track record

Canadian rapper DrakeA soccer fan holds a poster depicting football legend Diego Maradona during a rally in support of the national soccer team, a day ahead of the World Cup final against France, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd). Canadian rapper Drake (right).
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Canadian rapper Drake has backed Argentina and Lionel Messi to win the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Sunday. While innocuous at first, the musician has now gained a reputation for routinely causing bad luck to a team or a player by choosing to support them.

The ‘Drake curse’ first came into prominence in 2016 when the Golden State Warriors, a team that had won 73 regular season games – a record that they took from the 72-10 Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls, lost 4-3 in the NBA Finals, after leading 3-1. Up until that point, no team in the history of the NBA had lost a Finals series while being up 3-1.

The next prominent ‘Drake curse’ moment was when he walked out with Conor McGregor in his lightweight bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The bout was touted as two of the greatest UFC lightweights ever going against each other and many thought that McGregor would find a way to win. Instead what followed was a finish by Nurmagomedov in the fourth round.

Just in 2022, Drake bet on Kamaru Usman, a dominant UFC welterweight champion. Usman led his fight for four rounds and then was knocked out in the last round in an unlikely fashion. Drake also backed Barcelona to beat Real Madrid in the El Clasico derby which Madrid ended up taking 3-1.

The rapper has ‘cursed’ many with his association and bets and now he has turned his gaze towards Argentina. “I’ll take Argentina, he’ll take France. That will be a vibe,” said Drake in a TikTok video, while wearing a Napoli jersey. Napoli was the club where Diego Maradona played from 1984 to 1991.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...
In Kashmir, a new timetablePremium
In Kashmir, a new timetable

Argentina are on the cusp of a World Cup victory. In his second World Cup final, Lionel Messi goes into the Lusail Stadium with the glimmer of hope – a hope that is replicated in every Argentine mind as well as his fans across the world. The French are no pushover though. Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann have enough creativity and pace in them to break down this Argentine team. And now they possibly might have the greatest 12th man ever in Drake.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 10:18:51 am
Next Story

Teenage girl gang-raped in Maharashtra village, eight held

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 18: Latest News
close