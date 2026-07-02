Congo coach shocked by news of father’s death in press conference after WC exit

DR Congo coach Sébastien Desabre’s historic journey with the team to the FIFA World Cup knockouts ended on a sombre note after their 1-2 defeat to England on Wednesday, when an abrupt announcement of his father’s death in the post-match press conference left him momentarily in shock.

Having led Congo to their first World Cup qualification since 1974, Desabre had overseen their progress through a tough Group J that included Portugal and Colombia. The story was beginning to bloom further when Brian Cipenga’s seventh-minute strike stunned England, who had to scramble back to victory late in the second-half thanks to twin strikes from Harry Kane.

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Speaking at the post-match press conference, Desabre was left in shock when the media officer interjected towards the end and announced the coach’s bereavement.

Le sélectionneur de la RD Congo 🇨🇩 Sébastien Desabre a appris après le match de son équipe le décès de son père. 😢💔 Et c'est comme ceci que cela a été annoncé en conférence de presse… 😳

pic.twitter.com/2XWtcw5tfR — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) July 1, 2026

“Thank you but we are announcing that the coach has lost his father,” the media officer announced in French.

“So sincere condolences,” he added before concluding the press conference.

While it is unclear about when exactly did Desabre learn of his personal loss, but the 49-year-old appeared shocked by the public announcement from the media officer. The Frenchman, who has been charge of the national side for the last side, added a humble “merci” – ‘thank you’ before exiting the room.

Despite the tragedy, Desabre had appeared to reflect on Congo’s inspirational journey with composure.

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“We are more proud than disappointed. We are disappointed to be leaving the World ​Cup of course but we scored five goals in the tournament and played much ​higher-ranked teams and managed good results,” he told reporters.

“We managed ​to corner England ​but they reacted and ⁠that is the capacity of these big teams. It took the best striker in the world to save them and that’s what ​happens against these big nations. We did what we could, we ​were close ⁠to winning but it can also been seen as a victory of sorts for us.”