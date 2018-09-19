Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Douglas Costa banned for four Serie A matches after spitting incident

The Italian soccer federation announced his ban Tuesday, with the winger set to miss matches against Frosinone, Bologna, Napoli and Udinese.

Published: September 19, 2018 12:57:24 am
Douglas Costa got dismissed during stoppage time in Serie A match. (Screengrab)
Juventus winger Douglas Costa has been banned for four Serie A matches after a spitting incident on Sunday. The Brazil international was sent off near the end of Juventus’ 2-1 win over Sassuolo after he spat at midfielder Federico Di Francesco. Costa had also raised an elbow at the same player and attempted a head-butt.

The Italian soccer federation announced his ban Tuesday, with the winger set to miss matches against Frosinone, Bologna, Napoli and Udinese.

Costa has already apologized for the incident on social media.

