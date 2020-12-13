Stuttgart humiliate hosts Dortmund, Bayern held by Union Berlin, Leipzig win

Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schulz looks dejected after a VfB Stuttgart goal. (Reuters)

Promoted VfB Stuttgart scored three times in 10 minutes to crush hosts Borussia Dortmund 5-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday and maintain their unbeaten run on the road this season.

In their best performance of the season under American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, Stuttgart rode roughshod over the Dortmund defence.

For Dortmund, it was the worst defeat under coach Lucien Favre, who is in his third season at the club.

Dortmund 1-5 Stuttgart Yes, that really happened. Here are the highlights 🎥⭐#BVBVfB pic.twitter.com/8N9IBS8QB7 — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 12, 2020

Stuttgart’s strong start earned them a 26th-minute penalty when Emre Can felled Mateo Klimowicz and Silas Wamangituka sent keeper Roman Buerki the wrong way with his spot kick.

With the visitors pushing for a second goal, the hosts, without injured top striker Erling Haaland, struck against the run of play when Giovanni Reyna latched on to a pinpoint Raphael Guerreiro cross to chip the ball over the Stuttgart keeper.

But a mistake by Guerreiro on the edge of the box in the 53rd sent Wamangituka through for his seventh goal of the campaign.

Philipp Foerster, in his second start for Stuttgart, made it 3-1 on the hour before teenager Tanguy Coulibaly added another goal three minutes later from a Jude Bellingham mistake, with Dortmund’s defence in complete disarray.

Nicolas Gonzalez, who should have been awarded a penalty earlier, got on to the score sheet by adding the fifth goal in stoppage time after yet another Dortmund error.

Leipzig draw level on points at the top ✊ #BLMatchday pic.twitter.com/fl4jO7kUlQ — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 12, 2020

Dortmund have now lost six of their eight games at home without fans. They had lost just one in 32 at home under Favre with fans in the stands.

The Ruhr valley club, who have now gone three league games without a win, slip to fifth place on 19 points, while Stuttgart move up to sixth on 17.

Lewandowski salvages 1-1 draw at Union Berlin

Champions Bayern Munich again had Robert Lewandowski to thank as they came from a goal behind for the fifth straight Bundesliga game to rescue a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Saturday as they held on to top spot ahead of RB Leipzig on goal difference.

Union stunned the visitors in the sixth minute with Grischa Proemel’s glancing header from a corner.

Union left wondering what more could have been after a memorable Topspiel tussle with Bayern ⚔️#FCUFCB Highlights 🎥⭐ pic.twitter.com/d1wrLp3sA5 — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 12, 2020

It was a familiar scenario for the Bavarians, whose 17 goals conceded equals their record after the 11th matchday from the 2008/9 season under Juergen Klinsmann.

However, Bundesliga top scorer Lewandowski rescued a point in the 67th, tapping in a Kingsley Coman assist for his 13th goal of the campaign on his 200th appearance for the club.

Bayern, who have won only one of their last four league games, are now level on 24 points with Leipzig, who beat visitors Werder Bremen 2-0. Bayer Leverkusen, who have 22, can go top with a home victory over Hoffenheim on Sunday.

