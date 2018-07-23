Christian Pulisic helps Dortmund past Liverpool, Manchester United play out goalless draw

Borussia Dortmund beat Liverpool 3-1 in a pre-season friendly. (Source: Reuters) Borussia Dortmund beat Liverpool 3-1 in a pre-season friendly. (Source: Reuters)

Borrusia Dortmund beat Liverpool 3-1 in an International Champions Cup friendly in North Carolina with American international Christian Pulisic scoring twice including once from the penalty spot.

He could have had a third in the 93rd but the left footed shot from the edge of the box was saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius who parried the ball straight into teammate Jacob Bruun Larsen’s path who slammed the ball home into an empty net. Dortmund have now won both their pre-season friendlies in the 18-team tournament.

With Mohamed Salah, Pedro Chirivella, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane and Marko Grujic sitting out following the World Cup, an inexperienced Liverpool side took to the field at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Liverpool took the lead courtesy Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk in the 25th minute with a perfectly timed leaping header off a long cross from Andrew Robertson.

At half time, both teams made multiple changes to keep rotating the squad and fresh legs in play. And it brought Dortmund to life.

Liverpool’s Sheyi Ojo had a chance to extend the lead with a solo opportunity in the 64th minute but his shot deflected off goalkeeper Marwin Hitz and then bounced off the crossbar.

Pulisic then levelled matters in the 66th minute from the penalty spot, hammering his attempt straight down the middle of the net. He scored once again in the 89th minute by finish of a nice passage of play with teammate Marcel Schmelzer with a low shot to the near post.

Manchester United held by San Jose Earthquakes

Manchester United were boosted by the presence of Alexis Sanchez for their pre-season game against MLS side San Jose Earthquakes but it wasn’t enough to get them the win. With that, the Premier League side haven’t won in two games in their North America pre-season tour.

Played at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Sanchez proved to be a lively presence after missing 1-1 draw against Club America of Mexico in Phoenix on Thursday because of visa issues.

On Sunday in the hot conditions in front of a sparse crowd, United created few chances, and saw Antonio Valencia limp off with an apparent calf injury less than 10 minutes in. He was then replaced by Matteo Darmian. Valencia was part of manager Jose Mourinho’s starting back four along with Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling.

“Today is good for Alexis,” Mourinho said. “The first time he plays after some individual sessions. He needed this and he made a good effort, a good physical effort, which is important for him in this moment.”

Mourinho downplay the goalless draw and what can be read from the showing. “This is one more training session. We are not a team. We’re a group of players from different teams,” said Mourinho, who will now see his United side take on AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup. “Some are first-team, some under-23s, some coming from loans and going on loan, some are younger, under-18s. We don’t have a team to play much better than we did but (it’s) one more training session.”

