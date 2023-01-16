scorecardresearch
Dortmund tells young talent Moukoko to decide on future

Moukoko became the youngest player ever to represent Germany at a men's World Cup in November and is Dortmund's top scorer in the Bundesliga this season with six goals in 14 games. His contract expires at the end of the season amid reported interest from many of Europe's biggest clubs.

FILE --Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko plays during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and TSG Hoffenheim in Dortmund, Germany, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner,file)
Borussia Dortmund has told 18-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko to make a decision about his future this month as one of the most sought-after young talents in world soccer weighs up whether to sign a new contract or become a free agent.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told Germany’s Kicker magazine in comments published late Sunday that the club had made a “very attractive offer” and wanted an answer from Moukoko before Dortmund plays Augsburg on Jan. 22.

“Youssoufa can accept this offer now and commit to Borussia Dortmund, or else there will be a parting of the ways,” Kehl said.

“I would wish that he chooses us because he hasn’t yet completed his development and I see huge potential in him. But for us as a club there are limits.” Born in Cameroon and raised in Germany, Moukoko’s prolific record of scoring in youth leagues prompted the Bundesliga to rewrite its rulebook so he could make his senior debut at 16, rather than the old minimum age of 17.

He duly became the youngest player ever to play in the Bundesliga one day after his 16th birthday in November 2020, and less than three weeks later, he became the youngest player to play in the Champions League.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 17:02 IST
