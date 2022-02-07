scorecardresearch
Monday, February 07, 2022
Dortmund signs Germany defender Süle for free from Bayern

By: AP
February 7, 2022 10:36:50 pm
Borussia Dortmund is signing Germany defender Niklas Süle on a free transfer from Bayern Munich for next season.

Dortmund said on Monday it agreed on a four-year deal with the 26-year-old Süle after he decided not to extend his contract with its biggest rival.

Bayern said last Wednesday that Süle would leave at the end of the season after he turned down its latest offer.

Dortmund’s announcement came a day after the team was humiliated in a 5-2 loss at home to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, where it is already nine points behind Bayern with 13 rounds to play.

“We’re delighted that we have managed to sign Niklas Süle, a Germany international, on a free transfer and have tied the player down for four years,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

Süle, who started for Bayern in its 3-2 win over Leipzig on Saturday, has made 159 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarian powerhouse. He’s won four Bundesligas, two German Cups and the 2020 Champions League with Bayern, though he missed much of the triple-winning season with a cruciate ligament injury.

Süle previously made 117 appearances over 7 1/2 years for Hoffenheim, before switching to Bayern in 2017 for around 20 million euros ($22.5 million).

“Niklas has shown during the course of personal talks that he is really keen on Borussia Dortmund,” said Sebastian Kehl, who will take over from Zorc next season. “He possesses a lot of experience, composure in his build-up play and the necessary physicality to take the next step with us from this summer onwards.”

Süle has made more Bundesliga appearances (19) than any other defender at Bayern this season.

He has 37 appearances for Germany.

