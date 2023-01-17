scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Dortmund sign Norway defender Ryerson from Union Berlin

Ryerson, who made 21 appearances for Union Berlin this season in all competitions and can play as both left and right back, signed a contract to June 2026.

FC Union Berlin's Julian Ryerson in action FC Augsburg's Fredrik Jensen. (Reuters)
Borussia Dortmund have signed Norway fullback Julian Ryerson to replace injured Thomas Meunier in defence, the German club said on Tuesday.

Belgium international Meunier suffered a muscle injury last week that will sideline him for several weeks.

“We have great sporting challenges in front of us and for that we need defensive stability,” said Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl.
“Julian Ryerson is an intelligent and in a positive sense, aggressively defending player. On top of that he can be deployed both on the left and the right side in either a four-man or three-man defence.”

The 25-year-old had been at Union since 2018.

Dortmund, in sixth place and nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich, restart their Bundesliga season on Sunday with a game against Augsburg. They also face Chelsea in the Champions League Round of 16 next month.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 23:17 IST
