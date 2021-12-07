Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham fined for ‘match-fixing’ comment

December 7, 2021 7:22:24 pm
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been fined by the German soccer federation for comments about a referee following his team’s Bundesliga defeat to Bayern Munich on Saturday.
Bellingham was frustrated with contentious decisions by referee Felix Zwayer, who was previously involved in a match-fixing scandal centered around referee Robert Hoyzer that was uncovered in 2005.
After Bayern’s 3-2 win, a visibly annoyed Bellingham told Norwegian broadcaster Viaplay, “You give a referee that’s, you know, match-fixed before, the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?”
The soccer federation’s sports court reacted on Tuesday, when it fined the 18-year-old Bellingham 40,000 euros ($45,000) for “unsporting behavior.”
Bellingham and Dortmund accepted the sanction, meaning he’s free to play against Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-