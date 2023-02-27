scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
“Doors open for Messi,” says Xavi. Could Messi return to Barcelona?

The Argentine newspaper Clarin has been feverishly reporting on the possibility. They have gone to the town with Barcelona coach Xavi’s quotes on Messi.

Lionel Messi on the left and Xavi Hernandez on the right. (FILE)
With the news coming in that Barcelona are planning to have a tribute match for Lionel Messi, speculations have once again rife whether the arrangement could be made more permanent and if Messi can play for Barcelona again.

“For Leo this is his home and his doors are open, so I can’t say anything else. He’s a friend, we’re in permanent contact, we talk about a lot of things, and nothing more From there, it will depend a lot on him, on what he wants to do in his future, on what fits for the club as well, but it is clear that this is his home,” Xavi said.

But it could also come down to the money. In Clarin’s reportage, “matching Messi’s salary would be impossible with the numbers of his current squad. In addition, Javier Tebas , president of LaLiga, is rigid in this regard and, to make matters worse, he does not exactly have a good relationship with Messi”.

Meanwhile, PSG has continued to woo Messi to stay back and have been holding meetings.

If not PSG and Barcelona, then where? There were rumours about him joining David Beckham’s Inter Miami of the MLS but that seems to have lost legs.

What seems to be giving hope to Barcelona fans is Messi’s close relationship with Xavi.

““Leo Messi texted me to wish the best of luck. He’s incredible but he’s not here as Eto’o or Ronaldinho…” he had said on becoming the coach.

He had reiterated his wish recently.

“Messi knows that Barcelona is his home and the doors are open, I said this many times. He’s my friend — we are in permanent contact, a potential return will only depend on him. Leo is the best player in history, he’d always fit in.”

Messi had famously broken down at a press conference where he announced his departure from his Barcelona. ““A lot of things have gone through my head. I’ve still not come to terms with the reality of leaving this club now and changing my life. We need to accept it and move forward. The time when I made my debut, that was my dream come true and everything that came later was amazing. I will always remember that moment where everything started.”

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 10:23 IST
Complete list of winners at the 29th annual SAG Awards

