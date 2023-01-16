‘Don’t use my name to attack Cristiano’: Bruno Fernandes hits back after fans interpreted post-derby comments as dig on Ronaldo

Manchester United mid-fielder Bruno Fernandes hit back claims he took a swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United’s stunning derby win.

Post their 2-1 win in the Manchester Derby, Fernandes had mentioned that Manchester United are now looking like a “proper team.”

Fernandes had clarfied his statement through his Instagram story. he wrote: “”I know that is difficult to see Manchester United doing well, [but I] don’t have anything to [say] about us on the news apart good things. Don’t use my name to attack Cristiano. Cristiano was part of our team for half the season and as I said in many interviews, everyone since Liverpool is being amazing and acting like a proper team and you can see the results. We carry on!”

Fernandes, who scored the opener against Manchester City had said: “Now we are playing as a team. A few months ago, some players played alone, for themselves.”

His comments went viral Fernandes was quick to deny any misunderstanding or enmity with his Portugueese teammate, who recently was signed by Saudi club Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo had parted ways with the Manchester United in November by mutual consent.

Manchester United are on a five-match winning streak. The Erik ten Hag side are currently one point behind rivals Manchester City and six off league leaders Arsenal.