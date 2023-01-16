scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

‘Don’t use my name to attack Cristiano’: Bruno Fernandes hits back after fans interpreted post-derby comments as dig on Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes has hit back at claims he took a swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United's stunning derby win.

Manchester United's Bruno FernandesManchester United's Bruno Fernandes shouts after missing an opportunity to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Listen to this article
‘Don’t use my name to attack Cristiano’: Bruno Fernandes hits back after fans interpreted post-derby comments as dig on Ronaldo
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Manchester United mid-fielder Bruno Fernandes hit back claims he took a swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United’s stunning derby win.

Post their 2-1 win in the Manchester Derby, Fernandes had mentioned that Manchester United are now looking like a “proper team.”

Fernandes had clarfied his statement through his Instagram story. he wrote: “”I know that is difficult to see Manchester United doing well, [but I] don’t have anything to [say] about us on the news apart good things. Don’t use my name to attack Cristiano. Cristiano was part of our team for half the season and as I said in many interviews, everyone since Liverpool is being amazing and acting like a proper team and you can see the results. We carry on!”

Fernandes, who scored the opener against Manchester City had said: “Now we are playing as a team. A few months ago, some players played alone, for themselves.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...

His comments went viral Fernandes was quick to deny any misunderstanding or enmity with his Portugueese teammate, who recently was signed by Saudi club Al-Nassr.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Cristiano Ronaldo had parted ways with the Manchester United in November by mutual consent.

Manchester United are on a five-match winning streak. The Erik ten Hag side are currently one point behind rivals Manchester City and six off league leaders Arsenal.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 13:30 IST
Next Story

Nigerian filmmaker uses AI to show elderly people in fashionable clothes, Hollywood costume designer is impressed

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 16: Latest News
close