“Don’t injure Leo (Messi) because I’ll kill you, the World Cup is coming”: Aguero on Otamendi, reacting to Champions League draw

The 2022/23 Champions League group stage draw drew some big reactions, including those of former Argentina international Sergio Aguero, who analyzed and reacted to the groupings on his social media. Among which, was his reaction to Lionel Messi and Paris Saint Germain facing Portugal’s Benfica and teammate Nicolas Otamendi in Group H.

“PSG get Benfica… Otamendi, don’t injure Leo because I’ll kill you, the World Cup is coming,” Aguero said during his livestream on Twitch.

Sergio Agüero on the Champions League draw: “PSG get Benfica… Otamendi, don’t injure Leo because I’ll kill you, the World Cup is coming… And you’re also playing against Fideo (Ángel Di María), Juventus…” 🇦🇷😂pic.twitter.com/YlIPyXf0Nf — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 26, 2022

Otamendi, a centre-back with 91 appearances for Argentina’s senior team, is known for not holding back with tackles and challenges for the opposition attackers and it is clear that Aguero, a former national and Manchester City teammate is aware of this character trait embedded in the 34-year-old.

Also in the group are Juventus and another Argentina international, Angel Di Maria, who was the sole goal scorer in his national team’s Copa America final win against Brazil last year.

“And you’re also playing against Fideo (Ángel Di María), Juventus…,” Aguero reacted to the same as he put a hand on his head.

The 2022 World Cup is scheduled midway through the club season in November and December, after the conclusion of the Champions League group stage fixtures. Argentina, who not only won the continental tournament but also beat European Champions Italy in La Finalissima, have been seen as one of the teams to watch out for in the pinnacle event this year.

The team had agonizingly missed out on the glory in 2014 when Germany bested them 1-0 in the final in Brazil. With Messi turning 35 and Di Maria, 34, this might well be their last chance to lift the trophy. And as their former teammate put it, Argentina will need the duo to be at their 100 percent if they are to win a first World Cup in 36 years.