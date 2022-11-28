‘Don’t go… Please forgive us’: Enzo Fernández’s, who netted the second goal against Mexico, old emotional letter to Leo Messi goes viral

When the 21-year old Enzo Hernandez scored a gorgeous second goal to ensure Argentina won the game against Mexico, Leonel Messi would say, “I’m not surprised by Enzo, I know him and I see him train every day. He deserves it, because he’s a spectacular player”.

In 2016, after the Copa America tournament, when Messi had announced his retirement from playing for Argentina -a decision he would retract after two months, the teenaged Fernández penned an emotional letter to his hero, pleading with him to reconsider his decision.

That has now gone viral.

😍 A corazón abierto ⚽️ De escribirle una carta hermosa en su despedida de la Selección a gritar juntos dos goles cruciales en #Qatar2022 ✍️ Enzo Fernández y Lionel Messi, unidos por el celeste y blanco 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/KXdDD5GJKD — El Gráfico (@elgraficoweb) November 27, 2022

The letter went thus:

“How are we going to convince you? If we are disastrous. How are we going to convince you? We never had 1% of the pressure that you have on your shoulders. You wake up in the morning, you look in the mirror and you know that a crowd of over 40 million people wants you to do the perfect thing and it has been ridiculously imposed that they can demand it.”

How are we going to convince you? If we fail to understand that you are a human being, a person with incomparable talent, the best player on the planet, but a person after all.”

How are we going to convince you? If we don’t stop for a moment to realize that you are not responsible for the anger that losing causes us, which often has more to do with our own frustrations that are reflected there. Let’s look in the mirror and ask ourselves if we demand from ourselves 1% of what we demand from this guy we don’t even know.”

Do what you want, Lionel, but please think about staying. Stay and have fun… in a world of ridiculous pressures, they manage to get the most noble thing out of the game, the fun.”

Seeing you play with the light blue and white is the greatest pride in the world. Play for fun, because when you’re having fun, you have no idea how much fun we have. Thank you and forgive us.”