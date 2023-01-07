Don’t come to Stamford Bridge if you are not singing: Thiago Silva’s wife’s tweet in response to fans booing Chelsea players during loss to Man City

Chelsea and Brazil centreback Thiago Silva’s wife Belle Silva posted on Twitter during Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City, captioning the post “Don’t come to Stamford Bridge if you’re not singing. Come on Chelsea.”

This was in response to the majority of the home fans booing their team’s performance against the second placed City. Belle could then be seen breaking into a chant herself while a few others joined in.

City trimmed the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea 1-0 on Thursday after a double substitution by Pep Guardiola paid off immediately at Stamford Bridge.

Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish entered in the 60th minute and combined for the only goal three minutes later, with Mahrez tapping in from close range after a perfectly weighted cross by his fellow winger.

City only came to life in the second half after a curiously passive display before halftime, perhaps brought on by a confusing team selection by Guardiola that saw a number of players deployed in unusual roles.

“When you consider everything, losing Raheem and Christian so early, the lads gave everything,” Chelsea manager Graham Potter said. “It was a spirited performance against a top team, so apart from the result I’m proud of the players.

“It’s tough at the moment, I must admit, and I feel for the boys. We have to stick together. It was disappointing to lose those guys but the players on the pitch and the ones that came in gave everything and that’s all you can ask for.”

The two teams meet each other again on Sunday for a 3rd Round FA Cup tie.