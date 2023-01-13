scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Donny Van de Beek out for rest of the season with knee injury

Midfielder Van de Beek suffered the injury during his side's 3-0 Premier League victory over Bournemouth last week, where he was immediately substituted.

The Bournemouth game was just the second time Van de Beek had started a league game this term. (SOURCE: Twitter)
Listen to this article
Donny Van de Beek out for rest of the season with knee injury
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Netherlands international Donny van de Beek will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed on Friday.

Midfielder Van de Beek suffered the injury during his side’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Bournemouth last week, where he was immediately substituted.

“Yes, it is his knee. In the long term it is looking really good, he will be back for the start of pre-season. The rest of the season he is out,” Ten Hag told a news conference on Friday.

“Our thoughts are with him, it is terrible when you are in a season and you get a bad tackle, bad injury, it is always really disappointing and our thoughts, feelings are with the player.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...

“Our group did that really well and we are now happy his knee, in the long term, is good. In the same moments, there are mixed feelings and disappointment that he is out of this season.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The Bournemouth game was just the second time Van de Beek had started a league game this term. The 25-year-old has struggled to cement a place in United’s starting team since a 2020 move from Ajax Amsterdam.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 21:36 IST
Next Story

Manchester United learned from thrashing at Man City to make huge progress, says Erik Ten Hag

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 13: Latest News
close