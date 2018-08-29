US President Donald Trump ‘gives’ media ‘red card’ during meeting with FIFA President

US President Donald Trump holds up a red card as he meets with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. (Source: Reuters) US President Donald Trump holds up a red card as he meets with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. (Source: Reuters)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday welcomed FIFA boss Gianni Infantino to the White House to congratulate football’s governing body for awarding the 2026 World Cup to North America’s, news agency AFP reported. During the meeting, the US President was presented with a pair of referee’s yellow cards and red cards by the FIFA President. Trump jokingly waved the red card at journalists, the report adds.

“I very much appreciate the fact that we have won a very important event, the World Cup in 2026,” Trump, who backed the joint bid of USA-Canada-Mexico, was quoted as saying by the news agency. He further added that his that his younger son Barron Trump is one of the biggest fans of the football World Cup.

“Soccer is a game, I guess you call it football. But over here, maybe at some point, they’ll change the name, I’m not sure. But we’ll see. It’s working very well either way,” he said.

The US President further gestured towards the media and added that maybe his term gets extended so that he can remain in the office by the time the 48-team tournament starts in 2026. “I won’t be here. Maybe they’ll extend the term,” he said. “Because I know they’d love to see that. If they don’t extend the term, the media is going to be very boring, they’ll all be out of business I guess,” he further added.

The FIFA Chief expressed confidence of producing a “fantastic” tournament in 2026 and presented two football jerseys to Trump. One of the jerseys carried Trump’s name while the other had number 26 written on it. He later handed him pairs of yellow and red cards and then explained their meaning to him.

The US President took the red cards and waved at the media. “So this will be useful, I don’t know, that’s for your next media session,” Infantino joked.

The joint bid of North America was voted over Morocco’s bid in June to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

