Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Domino’s takes brutal dig at Darwin Nunez after Liverpool lose 1-3 to Brentford

In the match, sloppy defending cost Liverpool twice in the first half, prompting angry boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at halftime.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is not enduring the best of starts in the Premier League with the Uruguayan striker being singled out for criticism as Liverpool succumbed to a 3-1 loss to Brentford on Monday.

Nunez, who missed a number of chances in the match had a golden opportunity to silence his doubters when he was slipped in behind by Mohamed Salah and he took the ball around Bees goalkeeper David Raya and rolled it towards goal, only for Ben Mee to arrive in the nick of time to slide in and block.

After the match was done, Pizza giant Domino’s UK took to Twitter and took a dig at Liverpool’s £85m summer signing. “Sorry if we’ve missed any orders tonight, we’ve just had this guy start,” Domino’s tweeted along with a picture of Nunez.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed off Liverpool as Brentford beat the visitors for the first time since 1938 in all competitions.

Brentford rose from 10th to seventh in the standings. It was two points behind Liverpool.

Ibrahima Konate’s own goal gave the Bees the lead and Yoane Wissa’s header just before halftime put them in control.

Wissa, the replacement for Ivan Toney, the Bees’ 13-goal top scorer, had two goals ruled out for offside before he scored in a breakneck first half.

