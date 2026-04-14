Why Dominik Szoboszlai apologized to Liverpool fans before Champions League clash with PSG

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, left, and PSG's Achraf Hakimi challenge for the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Paris, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Widely considered Liverpool’s player of the season, Dominik Szoboszlai found himself apologizing to the club supporters on Monday for what he described as a “misunderstanding.” The midfielder has been in outstanding form in a difficult season for Liverpool – scoring 12 goals including stunning strikes against Arsenal and Manchester City.

But his reaction after the 4-0 FA Cup loss to City this month – shrugging, raising his arms and clapping towards away fans – was interpreted by some as sarcasm when video footage was shared on social media.

He was ushered away by teammate Federico Chiesa as boos rang around the away end at Etihad Stadium.