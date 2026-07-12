‘He doesn’t really know…’: England’s Bellingham and Tuchel in war of words

England head coach Thomas Tuchel speaks with Jude Bellingham during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Mexico and England in Mexico City, Sunday, July 5, 2026. (AP Photo)

After surviving a brawl with Norway in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals in Miami, members of the England camp seem to pick up fights among themselves. England coach Thomas Tuchel and double goalscorer Jude Bellingham seemed to very publicly disagree with each other in comments they both gave after the Three Lions made it to the World Cup semi-finals.

It all started with a rather contentious interview Thomas Tuchel did on the pitch with Fox Sports, where he complained about his team.

“We made life very, very difficult for ourselves today,” Tuchel said in a with . “The result is fantastic. We’re in the last four. It’s amazing, but not happy with the performance … in every sense. The commitment is there but we made life very, very difficult for ourselves with how we played. Lot of technical mistakes, not fast enough, sloppy! We were lucky today.”