Doctors said it was a ‘miracle’ I survived skull fracture: Wolves’ Raul Jimenez

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez said doctors told him it was a “miracle” he survived the skull fracture he sustained during a Premier League game in November. Jimenez played his first competitive match in last weekend’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at Leicester City since a clash of heads with defender David Luiz saw him rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

Jimenez now wears a protective headguard in training and matches.”Since the first moment, the surgeons and doctors told me what happened and the risks,” Jimenez told British media on Tuesday.

“Sometimes it’s not what you want to hear but it’s their job. They told me it was a miracle to be here.”The bone had broken and there was a little bit of bleeding inside my brain. That’s why the surgery had to be quick and it was a really good job from the doctors.

“The 30-year-old Mexico international said he was always confident of returning to action.”I always thought that after my recovery I would be back to do what I love to do. I never thought about finishing my career,” he said. Wolverhampton host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.