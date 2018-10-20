Doctor says Diego Maradona needs prostheses on his knees

Diego Maradona’s orthopedic surgeon says the Argentine soccer great has no cartilage left in his knees due to severe osteoarthritis. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)(AP9_11_2018_000017B)

Diego Maradona’s orthopedic surgeon says the Argentine soccer great has no cartilage left in his knees due to severe osteoarthritis and will need prostheses. German Ochoa also said Friday that the 57-year-old Maradona must decide if he wants to have surgery. Maradona captained Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title. He became the new coach of Mexican second-tier club Dorados de Sinaloa last month.

He has been recently seen walking with difficulty due to the osteoarthritis which has affected him for several years. “The bones are rubbing against each other,” Ochoa told Argentina’s TyC Sports channel. “(The osteoarthritis) is very advanced (and) causes a great amount of swelling and pain.”

Ochoa said that an alternative would be to block some knee joint nerves that transmit the sensations to the brain. But he said that this would not be a definitive solution and would only temporarily eliminate the pain.

