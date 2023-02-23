‘Do it, or you’re out!’ Bruno Fernandes reveals how Erik ten Hag laid down law to Cristiano Ronaldo and others

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed just how much of a strict disciplinarian Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag can be.

In a conversation with club legend Rio Ferdinand just before Manchester United’s Europa League clash against Barcelona, the Portuguese footballer spoke about the United’s boss’ my-way-or-the-highway approach even with superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.

“He demands from people that ‘you do it, or you’re out’. You don’t play. Everyone in the beginning was a bit like ‘if a big player doesn’t do what he wants, he will pull him apart or what?’ But he did it many times, he did it with Cristiano (Ronaldo), with Jadon (Sancho), with Marcus (Rashford) also.

“Marcus did something wrong, and the manager just put him out and everyone was like ‘wow’… He demanded there from Rashy ‘you have to be consistent in everything’, not only in your game and your goals and your performance, but off the pitch also,” Fernandes said in an interview on BT Sport.

Clashes with Ten Hag was one of the biggest reasons that led club legend Ronaldo to leave United in the middle of the season. Before his exit, the Portuguese superstar gave an explosive interview where he said: “Yes, I feel betrayed (by Manchester United). Some people don’t want me here not only this year, but last year too.

He also slammed Ten Hag saying: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me.”

Manchester United are currently third in the Premier League, with 49 points from 24 games. They’re just three points behind second-placed neighbours Manchester City.

The team is also in contention in the FA Cup, the League Cup as well as the Europa League.